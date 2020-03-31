Law enforcement cracking down on Central Florida businesses not following stay-at-home orders

Communities are stepping up measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but not everybody, unfortunately, is listening. That's why the Orlando Police Department is starting an initiative to try to keep everybody safe.

The department tells FOX 35 News they plan to pass out flyers to the community letting them know about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and what to do if they see someone violating the social distancing order.

So far, several Central Floridians have already been ticketed. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said most people are adhering to the countywide stay at home order, but some businesses have received warnings.

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases approach 6,000; some businesses violating stay-at-home orders

Some places include arts and crafts stores and salons. They did shut down after deputies told them they were in violation. About 15 violators were caught since last week.

Violating the order could lead to a second degree misdemeanor, punishable by $500 fine and possible jail time.

The stay-at-home order is in effect for Orange and Osceola counties until April 9.