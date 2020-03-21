List of state park closures in Florida during coronavirus outbreak

article

If you're looking to get in some time outdoors by heading to a state park during the coronavirus outbreak, you might find it closed.

Florida State Parks released an updated list of closures on Saturday, including all of the state's beach parks.

In a post on Instagram, officials said, "Following the Governor’s direction and CDC guidance, the Department is closing state beach parks as crowds continue to gather in large groups along the beaches of Florida. While these beach parks will be closed, we have many other state parks currently open for day-use recreation, including hiking and biking. It is extremely important to continue practicing social distancing while enjoying the beautiful nature outside."

Visit the Florida State Parks website for all of the latest information.