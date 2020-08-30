'Literally shook our house': Residents across Central Florida hear sonic boom after successful SpaceX launch

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday evening, creating a sonic boom that residents across Central Florida heard and felt.

At 7:18 p.m., the space exploration company sent a SAOCOM 1B satellite into space, riding onboard a Falcon 9 rocket for Argentina's space agency.

FOX 35 received several messages and emails from viewers who were wondering what the boom was. One viewer even said "I thought it was thunder, but then my friend said 'a launch just happened.'"

The sonic boom was heard as the Falcon 9's first stage landed at 'Landing Zone 1.' Typically, the Falcon 9 rockets land on a platform in the water.

Twitter quickly filled up with reactions to the boom as well.

Gia Benn tweeted that "the sonic boom scared me so bad I jarred my back!"

Douglas Helpling said that it "reminds me of when the Space Shuttle would land at the cape!"

Erik, who lives in Palm Bay according to his Twitter, said that he heard the boom about 30 to 40 miles south of Cape Canaveral, adding that "I don't recall hearing one from any previous SpaceX launch."

Amanda Siegrist said the sonic boom "literally shook our house."

SpaceX previously warned those in Central Florida that those in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties may hear one or more sonic booms when SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land back on Earth.

