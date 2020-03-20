'Little Fires Everywhere' stars open up about coronavirus concerns

article

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon of “Little Fires Everywhere,” are some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood.

Not only do they both star in the new Hulu series, but they are also in similar positions when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re similar in that we both have small children and we both have older parents, so we have similar concerns about safety, so we’re trying to get informed,” Witherspoon said.

Co-star Washington said it is imperative for her to find balance amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“I think we have also talked about trying to strike that balance of getting as much information, factual information, to take care of yourself and loved ones. But also, realizing your stress level impacts your immunity as well. So, how can you cultivate some calm and really try to decompress and hang out with loved ones?” Washington said.

Witherspoon said she’s taking advantage of the extra time with her kids and will use the time to introduce them to classic movies.

Josh Jackson, who also stars in “Little Fires Everywhere,” is expecting a baby with his wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

“I think the best precaution is to just think of it not only as protecting yourself, but protecting the most vulnerable people around you,” Jackson said

“Little Fires Everywhere,” is a Hulu series that explores race and class. It is based on the book of the same title by Celeste Ng.

The series is available for streaming on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below: