Man arrested after ramming vehicle into patrol car, deputies say

Deputies said an irate homeowner used his car as a battering ram, crashing into a patrol vehicle multiple times.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted some intense body camera video worn by a deputy who was responding to a call about a domestic disturbance.

Authorities said Geoffrey Gomm, 36, punched a window from inside the residence. The deputy attempted to communicate with Gomm as he exited the home. Gomm then got into his car, put it in reverse, and he rammed his vehicle into the deputy's patrol car, which was unoccupied.

Gomm then backed up and rammed the patrol car a second time, which caused extensive damage to the driver's side of the car, deploying the airbags.

The deputy was able to get Gomm to exit the vehicle and eventually comply with his commands.

Gomm was placed under arrest for felony criminal mischief, resisting without violence and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond.