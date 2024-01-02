Man believed to have been shot may have actually been killed by fireworks, Florida police say

A man believed to have died from gunshots may have actually been killed by fireworks, according to police in Florida.

On New Year's Day, at around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to an alleged homicide investigation in the 600 block of Oscela Street in Tallahassee.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the street suffering from injuries reportedly from a shooting and began rendering aid. The man, however, died of his injuries at the scene.

In an update on social media, the Tallahassee Police Department said its violent crimes unit took over the investigation and determined that his death was possibly an accidental death caused by fireworks.

Police said the investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy to determine the man's official cause of death.