Man crashes into Central Florida church, lights it on fire with parishioners inside, deputies say

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a man drove into the front doors of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala on Saturday morning.

After the crash, deputies said the man, identified as 24-year-old Steven Shields, lit a fire at the entrance hall while parishioners were inside. The man then reportedly led deputies on a vehicle chase and was soon captured.

When deputies interviewed Shields, they said he said he was schizophrenic and off of his meds. They also said that he told them he targeted the church because he was on a mission and what he did was awesome.

Thankfully, no one inside the church was said to be injured.

MORE NEWS: Tracking Coronavirus: Florida cases exceed 250,000; COVID-19 cases surge nationwide

Advertisement

"We praise God that no one was injured," the Diocese of Orlando said in a statement sent to FOX 35/FOX 51. "We join in prayer for the Father and the parishioners of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, our first responders, and the gentleman who caused this damage."

Shields was taken into custody and faces numerous charges, including attempted second-degree murder. He is being held on no bond. Authorities will ask that this remains so when he has his first appearance on Sunday morning.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.