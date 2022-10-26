Marion County: All lanes along I-75 north closed due to deadly crash, fire

article

All lanes along I-75 are closed following a deadly car crash in Marion County Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the crash happened on I-75 northbound near milepost 337 in Marion County, just north of the Sumter County line.

All northbound lanes are closed and FHP has advised travelers to seek alternate routes for the next several hours.

Troopers are diverting traffic to the southbound lanes off of the interstate.

Southbound lanes of I-75 are also being closed beginning at Highway 484.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 35 News for new updates.