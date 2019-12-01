Marion County deputies search for missing man

article

Marion County deputies say they are looking for a missing man.

Deputies are searching for Robert Weldon, 60.

They say he was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Spruce Creek neighborhood in Summerfield.

Investigators believe Weldon is traveling on foot and may still be in the area.

Officials say he made statements that concerned law enforcement about his well-being.

If you see him, you're asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office or 911.