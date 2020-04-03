Marion County Sheriff's Office makes medical masks to protect healthcare workers

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is making medical masks for frontline medical providers.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said it acquired the materials needed to make the masks.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said it using inmate volunteers at the Marion County Jail to help sew the masks.

Officials said "the high-quality materials being used are rated to prevent more than 99 percent of dangerous airborne germs."

(Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The masks will be donated to people providing direct care to Marion County residents.

Sheriff Billy Woods said in the news release, "I know our hospitals are a priority right now, but my hope is that these additional masks will help those agencies and offices outside of the hospitals that are finding their resources stretched right now. I applaud these inmates that have volunteered to step up and do their part to help during this time. With our senior citizens having been identified as the most, at-risk population, our hopes are that this effort will contribute to their safety".

Local services and nursing homes in need of masks are encouraged to contact the MCSO Citizen Information Line at 352-369-7500 to request the masks.