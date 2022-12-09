The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who reportedly stole $21,000 from a person's bank account.

Deputies said they received a call from an "out-of-state individual" who said over $21,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account at a Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road.

Photos of the alleged suspect have been released and show the man wearing a mask who produced a fake ID while he made two withdrawals totaling $21,100 from the victim's bank account.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

It is believed that the other people in the photos seemed familiar with the man in the mask, deputies said.

If you have any information on the people in the photos, please call 352-732-9111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.