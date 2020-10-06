Expand / Collapse search

Melbourne H.S. football team in quarantine after COVID-19 case

The entire football team at Melbourne High School is in quarantine due to concerns over a COVID-19 case. The team will no forfeit its next two games.

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne High School football team has been placed under quarantine after a student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus.

Health officials notified all staff and the families of the athletes who were in close contact with the student who tested positive. The quarantine will last 14 days.

As a result, school officials say the team will forfeit their next two scheduled games on Oct. 9 versus Cocoa High and Oct. 16 versus Viera High.

The team is expected to resume play on Oct. 23.

Areas where the team gathered on campus will undergo deep-cleaning and sanitation practices.

During the quarantine period, students will continue their classes online.