Metallica to host concert event at Central Florida drive-in theaters

Lars Ulrich (L), James Hetfield (CL),Kirk Hammett (CR) and Robert Trujillo of Metallica are shown in a file photo from 2012. (Photo by Angel Delgado/Clasos.com/LatinContent via Getty Images)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Metallica is coming to a drive-in theater near you.

The legendary rock band announced they will be holding a live performance that will be broadcast to more than 300 drive-in movie theaters around the country, including Central Florida. It's part of the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series.

The concert is one night only on August 29. Parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Tickets are $115 per car, up to 6 people. Each person must have a seatbelt. 

Several Central Florida drive-ins are participating, including: 

  • Epic Clermont Pop-Up Drive-In, Clermont, FL
  • Epic Mt. Dora Pop-Up Drive-In, Mt. Dora, FL
  • Epic St. Augustine Pop-Up Drive-In, St. Augustine, FL
  • Epic West Volusia Pop-Up Drive-In, Deltona, FL
  • Ocala Drive-In Theatre

Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks recently hosted socially distanced drive-in concerts across the country as traditional live performances have been pretty much shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

You can find tickets for Metallica HERE.