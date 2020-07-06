Miami-Dade County orders closure of dine-in restaurants, gyms, and more due to surge in COVID-19 cases

article

Dine-in only restaurants, gyms, venues, and short-term rentals in Miami-Dade County must close starting Wednesday, July 8th due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Mayor announced on Monday.

Fourth of July weekend saw record-smashing daily increases in coronavirus cases statewide, with 11,458 cases reported by Florida health officials on Saturday and then another 10,059 cases on Sunday. With the increase in cases, the percent of positive tests and hospitalizations have also spiked.

Miami-Dade County, who is still in phase one of reopening, announced on Monday that they are rolling back business openings due to this surge. Restaurants (except or takeout and delivery services), ballroom, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms, fitness centers, and short-term rentals must close back down started Wednesday, July 8.

Outdoor activities, like pools, beaches, summer camps, and child daycare centers, will stay open for the time being. However, the Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that strict capacity limits must be followed and both masks and social distancing of at least six-feet are required.

"Beaches will be open on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, but, if we see crowding and people not following the public health rules, I will be forced to close the beaches again," the Mayor clarified. The beaches closed over the weekend to prevent crowding.

Advertisement

Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images

MORE NEWS: Tracking Coronavirus: 6,336 new cases, 47 more deaths reported by Florida health officials

Office buildings, retail stores, and grooming services will reportedly also stay open for the time being.

In addition, the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. countywide curfew remains in place.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.