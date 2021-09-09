Mindy weakens to depression after making landfall in Florida

Mindy, a tropical storm at one point, is now a depression after making landfall over St. Vincent Island, Florida and will be affecting our weather throughout Thursday.

The depression will quickly exit Coastal Georgia by this afternoon, continuing to accelerate to the Northeast over the open Atlantic.

"Mindy will increase local breezes just a bit today, rainfall appears likely across the FOX 35 viewing area, South of the depression," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "Forecast models paint a wet picture mainly before 11 am over North Central areas with chances into the afternoon around the Orlando area."

Forecast modeling shows much of the rain ending before 5 pm. Showers and isolated storms will be moving fairly fast. You could see a downpour one minute, dry conditions the next.

"While the risk of severe weather overall is low today, there could be a few strong storms around featuring gusty winds, lightning and brief tropical downpours. High temperatures today will reside in the 80s & 90s, breezes could gust up to 20mph at times."

Along the beaches, a rip current advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Building swell from distant Hurricane Larry continues funneling into the surf zone. Conditions remain optimal for experienced surfers but, for the average Joe looking to cool off in the Atlantic, not a good idea! Stay safe out there.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

As for Hurricane Larry, still at a Category 2 storm, it should pass east of Bermuda today, and move near or over southeastern Newfoundland Friday night or early Saturday morning. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, but Larry is expected to remain a hurricane during that time, the National Hurricane Center said.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

"Larry should become an extratropical cyclone early Saturday, after passing by Newfoundland, then weaken further while it passes southeast of Greenland Sunday night."

Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa on Saturday. Forecasters say a tropical depression could form by early next week as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.

Advertisement



