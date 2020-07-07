Missing 4-year-old Lake County girl found safe

article

Missing girl found safe The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a missing girl has been located. Wendi Rose Heffley, 4, is safe .

Lake County detectives and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are looking for missing 4-year-old Wendi Rose Heffley.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that Wendi is with her biological mother, 22-year-old Maggie Rose Himes. She does not have legal custody of Wendi and she needs to be located.

The child and mother's last known location is reportedly the Sorrento and Mount Plymouth area just before Independence Day.

Law enforcement asks that if you know the whereabouts of Wendi or Maggie, please contact law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

