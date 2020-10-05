Missing 78-year-old Florida man found safe, deputies say

UPDATE: Rex has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that 78-year-old Rex Morley is missing and endangered.

They said that he was last seen on Sunday, October 4th at a home located on Timberlake Road in Dunnellon. He left home in grey 2009 KIA Borrego, bearing Florida tag 2702UF.

Deputies are concerned for Rex's well-being because they said that he has made statements that are concerning. It is also possible that he is armed, they said.

He reportedly was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt, grey shorts, and grey or black tennis shoes. He is about five-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs between 160 and 165 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

