Missing 81-year-old man found dead by Orange County deputies

article

An 81-year-old man who had gone missing from the Conway area in Orlando was found dead.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Jesse Garcia was last seen on Friday at 1:30 p.m. leaving his home.

Garcia suffered from Alzheimer's. His family put out a plea on social media hoping someone would in the area would find him.

"Sadly, it appears Jesse wandered into a body of water and was found deceased," the sheriff's office announced Saturday.

On a community page dedicated to the Conway area, a statement was posted reportedly from the family:

Advertisement

"It is with the deepest sadness that we share the news that our beloved husband, dad and grandy: Jesse Garcia, passed away yesterday. We are so thankful for the outpouring of love, support, and care from our Orlando and online communities and especially the Orange County Sheriffs Department throughout this terrible ordeal. We are so touched by the number of people who gave up their time to help us look for him. Our family is comforted by the knowledge that Heaven has gained a very happy soul."