Missing Child Alert canceled: 17-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled. Authorities say Bella Sarka was found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old girl from Pasco County.

Bella Sarka was last seen on Pony Lane in Hudson. She was wearing a green USF hoodie and black pants with a red stripe and has a black nose ring.

Bella is 5-feet tall and weighs around 90 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where she is, you are asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878.

