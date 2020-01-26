Moment of silence, 'Kobe' chant kicked off LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic game

article

Before Sunday night's game at the Amway Center between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Orlando Magic, both teams and fans participated in a moment of silence to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in California.

After the moment of silence, fans in the Amway Center chanted, "Kobe! Kobe!" remembering the NBA legend.

