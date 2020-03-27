Moms could be separated from newborns under new CDC coronavirus guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines when it comes to pregnant women that could see them actually separated from their babies after birth, if they have coronavirus.

The new guidelines would be on a case-by-case basis.

The CDC recommended that staff should discuss the pros and cons with mom before they do anything. A second option would be to keep the mom with coronavirus with her baby, but put a curtain up between them. It's up to every hospital whether or not they want to take the CDC's new advice.

The CDC does say that separating a mom with coronavirus from her baby would limit the risk of the baby contracting COVID-19. The new guidelines recommend new mothers who have confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus be put in a separate room from their baby after giving birth while mom is sick. The CDC said that it's concerned that the baby could contract the virus if too close to mom.

They say they do not know if pregnant women have a greater risk of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public, but there's no evidence to suggest it.

The CDC also recommending hospitals limit visitors to one person per mom during their stay. That person will have to be healthy and they could possibly be screened at the hospitals. Orlando Health and AdventHealth have already made that call.