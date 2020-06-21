Mother of 8 shot, killed during large block party

article

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said a mother of eight died after being shot at a large block party.

Deputies responded to the area of 14100 NE 150th Avenue in Waldo at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies say an estimated 400-500 cars and an equal number of people were gathered in the roadway.

As deputies tried to disperse the crowd, they say they heard gunshots.

While deputies tried to find victims and/or suspects, they found one woman who had been shot.

As they tried to help her, deputies say the crowd became aggressive and began to physically pull the deputies away from the victim.

Investigators say they had to put the woman inside a patrol car and drive her to the hospital where she later died.

Deputies identified the woman as Natisha Covert, 36.

They say she was the mother of eight children.

Investigators say an additional victim was taken to the hospital by a friend and was listed in critical but stable condition after several surgeries.

The Alachua County Sherriff's Office is requesting citizens with information to contact Crimestoppers at (352) 372-7867, or contact the sheriff's office website or Facebook page.