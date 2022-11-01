'Honestly disgusted': Mom angered over release of suspect in crash that killed her 5-year-old son

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has issued a new warrant for the arrest of Daksh Wadhwa, 30, after upgrading one of his charges related to an investigation into a deadly crash.

Wadhwa was out on a $3,000 bond for the initial charges of DUI with severe injuries and possession of cocaine in the crash that left a five-year-old boy dead. He now faces an additional charge of DUI manslaughter.

Hearing that Wadhwa was released on such a low bond upset the mother of the child killed in the crash on Saturday morning, calling it a slap in the face. "I was honestly disgusted," said the boy's 29-year-old mother, Kaitlin. "I feel like I was betrayed by the people who say that they serve and protect. They’re not giving Grayson justice. They are not serving and protecting me."

She said that she and Grayson were struck around 8:30 a.m. while driving along State Road 448 in Tavares. Troopers said Wadhwa’s car swerved into their lane, striking their car. Photographs from the scene show Kaitlin’s car split in half, down the middle.

"He was the biggest giver," she said of her son. "I mean, it’s hard to say a lot of things about a five-year-old. The five years with him he was the most kind and sincere and considerate beautiful soul that I’ve ever got to meet," said Kaitlin.

FOX 35 News checked with the circuit court in Lake County which sets the bond guidelines for the county. Based on those guidelines, Wadhwa’s initial charges could have carried a bond of up to $24,000. Instead, his bond was set at $3,000 -- meaning he only had to pay about $300 to get out of jail. Judges consider a number of factors when determining a bond.

"If there are other factors showing the person had no criminal history, they have significant ties to the immediate community, they have a good job, they have a good support system and therefore are not likely to be a flight risk or a risk to the public showing any risk of potential danger while out on bond, I don’t know if that amount is completely shocking," said attorney Whitney Boan, of Whitney S. Boan Law PA.

Wadhwa’s initial bond did not include his upgraded charge of DUI manslaughter. The FHP has issued a warrant for his arrest for the new charge. They said he will face a judge where a new bond will be set.

FOX 35 News stopped by Wadwha’s address. A woman answered the door and said they are sorry for what happened and that he no longer lives at the residence.

Kaitlin and her family have decided to donate Grayson’s organs. "If I can’t keep mine, I want to help somebody keep theirs," said Kaitlin.