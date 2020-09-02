Nana weakens to tropical storm after making landfall as hurricane in Belize

Nana has weakened back to a tropical storm after barreling toward Belize and making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

On Thursday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 70 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says the system will continue to weaken.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Omar is located 310 miles north northeast of Bermuda.

"Omar is moving toward the east near 14 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight, accompanied by a decrease in forward speed," the NHC said. "A turn toward the east-northeast and northeast is expected Friday and Friday night."

Forecasters are also watching a broad area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system has a 30 percent of developing over the next 5 days, according to the NHC.

Then there's a tropical wave located off the coast of west Africa that is merging with another disturbance located a couple of hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC says a tropical depression is more likely to form early next week over the central tropical Atlantic. They give it a 70-percent of developing over 5 days.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

