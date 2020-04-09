Need a job? Here's a list of companies hiring in Central Florida during COVID-19 outbreak

While businesses may be shuttering or slowing down due to the coronavirus outbreak, for others it is booming and companies are offering up positions that need to be filled immediately.

Many of them above minimum wage.We all need it and we all use it – toilet paper is in high demand and now because of the surge in production, a mill in Sanford is hiring people to work at Resolute Tissue to help fill orders more quickly.

“The orders are coming more quickly because they’re seeing their shelves becoming emptied,” Debbie Johnston of Resolute Tissue said. “So we’re filling orders more quickly."

Other businesses also needing a hand are companies like Orlando Health, Publix and Amazon. Pharmacies like Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS are also hiring. Ride Aid said they are looking to hire 5,000 employees to help with their response to the coronavirus pandemic, both part-time and full-time. Delivery services are also in high demand.

Companies like Shipt and Instacart said they need more drivers to make deliveries. That goes for restaurants also seeing an increase in delivery orders. Pizza Hut and Dominos are hiring.

“Stores like Publix and even Amazon coming out with new job opportunities, like thank you, thank you for continuing to innovate and create and build opportunity,” Orlando resident Casey Field said.

Home improvement stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot are advertising that they need to take on more staff. Some of the positions may be temporary, but many can be permanent.

One of the latest job postings online comes from the United States Postal Service. Multiple positions are available throughout Central Florida with hourly wages ranging from 16 to 19 dollars an hour.

The posting said they have a variety of shifts available including indoor and outdoor work.