New Christmas pop-up at Gaylord Palms lets guests walk through holiday movie scenes

How would you like to join Buddy the Elf and Mr. Narwhal in the North Pole? Or maybe you'd like to join the Griswold's as they light up their home this Christmas.

A new lifesize, pop-up experience coming to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee will immerse guests into their favorite holiday movie scenes starting this November.

The "I Love Christmas Movies" experience is a fully immersive exhibit that will put visitors right into classic Christmas movie scenes including "The Polar Express," "A Christmas Story," "Elf," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and "The Year Without a Santa Claus."

"As guests young and young at heart navigate the multi-sensory exhibits, they will enjoy over 13 fully immersive scenes complete with replicas of film props, audio clips and more, making participants feel as if they have stepped into part of the actual story," the hotel says.

Guests will travel with Buddy the Elf from Santa’s North Pole workshop to New York City, take photos in front of the Griswold’s house adorned with thousands of Christmas lights and so much more.

The pop-up exhibit replaces the hotel's annual ICE! event for 2020.

In addition to the movie scenes, the Gaylord Palms plans to add more holiday experiences for guests including gingerbread decorating, ice tubing, and an elf training academy.

“The holidays are the perfect time of year to make memories with friends and family, and we know that this year more than ever, guests will be looking for places where they can celebrate the magic of the season in a safe environment,” said General Manager Johann Krieger.

"I Love Christmas Movies" begins November 13 and will run through January 3, 2021.