New tropical depression could form within next few days

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could become a tropical depression within the next few days.

The system is located a little less than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. As of Wednesday morning, it has a 70-percent chance of developing over the next five days.

"Regardless of development, the system is likely to bring gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Leeward Islands Friday through Saturday," the NHC said.

The latest tropical models show the system moving into the Leeward Islands toward the Virgin Islands and then toward Puerto Rico. However, one model has it making its way into the Gulf of Mexico. The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking it every step of the way.

If the system develops into a named storm, it would be Fiona.

So far this season, there have been five named storms: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, and Earl. Danielle and Earl were the first hurricanes to form this season, but stayed out in the Atlantic away from land.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.