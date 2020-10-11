Nextdoor launches map to help neighbors safely celebrate Halloween

article

Nextdoor recently announced that they have launched its annual treat map with new features to help people celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They call it the 'Treat Map,' an interactive local guide for neighborhoods. It allows users to share their plans to decorate or dress up, especially as a poll by Nextdoor found that 73 percent of neighbors say they are looking for an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

"While holiday celebrations may look a bit different, Halloween can still be a treat for the whole neighborhood with Nextdoor’s Treat Map," Nextdoor said. "Neighbors can add their home to the Treat Map to share which lower risk festivities they are participating in including haunted decor, pumpkin projects, or a costume wave parade. Neighbors can then explore the map to see how locals are celebrating and plan a festive Halloween night sight-seeing route."

Users can reportedly also have "virtual visitors" through an augmented reality experience. Through one's smartphone camera, families can snap photos and share their discoveries in the app.

The Treat Map is available through the app in the United States through October.

Visit Nextdoor's website for more information.

