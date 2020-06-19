No park hopping will be allowed when Disney World reopens

article

Walt Disney World will reopen to the public in July, but park hopping will not be allowed.

The resort made the announcement as they release updated changes to the theme parks ahead of the reopening.

"At this time, Guests will be able to select one park per day," Disney said on the website. "Visiting more than one park per day will be temporarily unavailable upon the reopening of the theme parks due to attendance limitations."

On Friday, Disney also revealed its new Park Pass System that will require guests to make a reservation for admission.

To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party.

Booking dates vary based on your plans:

Beginning June 22, 2020, Disney Resort and other select hotel Guests with valid theme park admission can make reservations.

Beginning June 26, 2020, Annual Passholders without a Resort stay can make reservations.

Beginning June 28, 2020, existing ticket holders can make reservations.

Reservations will be available through September 26, 2021.

In addition, many dining and tour experiences will be unavailable, including:

Backstage Magic

Behind the Seeds

Disney Private VIP Tours

Disney’s Family Magic Tour

Disney’s Keys to the Kingdom Tour

Disney’s The Magic Behind Our Steam Trains Tour

Taste of Magic Kingdom Park VIP Tour

The UnDISCOVERed Future World

Ultimate Day of Thrills VIP Tour

Ultimate Disney Classics VIP Tour

Ultimate Nights of Adventure VIP Tour

Up Close with Rhinos

Walt Disney: Marceline to Magic Kingdom Tour

World Showcase: DestiNations Discovered

Wild Africa Trek

Wild Africa Trek (Morning)

Disney recently announced that 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' has been canceled for 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

They also announced that Disney H2O Glow Nights, a nighttime event at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, will also not take place for the remainder of 2020.

Looking even further ahead, they said they are monitoring conditions for 'Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party' and the 'EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays,' including the Candlelight Procession. A decision on those events will be made later.

Walt Disney World theme parks will open beginning July 11 for Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.