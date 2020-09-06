Ocala Fire Rescue: Multiple people injured in 2 separate crashes involving motorcycles

article

Ocala Fire Rescue officials say they responded to two separate crashes involving motorcycles within an hour of each other on Sunday.

At 3:19 pm., first responders were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of North Pine Avenue and NW 22nd Street.

Paramedics say they found four injured people inside the car, along with one person laying on the ground.

The patient on the ground was the motorcycle, according to first responders, and was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Shortly after the first crash, a similar call was called into 911.

At 3:54 p.m., fire officials say a crash happened on West Anthony Road and NW 35th Street.

Advertisement

First responders say both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts.

Officials say the passenger of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

The driver had no reported injuries.