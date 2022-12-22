Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash

A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said.

Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.

The SUV traveled to the grass median and overturned multiple times. One passenger was ejected from the car, FHP said.

The five other passengers in the SUV suffered minor injuries from the crash. All seven people who were in the SUV live in Ocala.