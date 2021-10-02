Ocala man dies after being shot, police investigating

article

Ocala police have launched an investigation after a man was found shot and later died at the hospital.

Police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Saturday near the 1200 block on SW Fort King St. They say they found Searron Brookes, Sr., 42, with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital but later died.

"Brookes' family has been notified and OPD is working closely with them during this tragedy."

Detectives are actively investigating this as a homicide. They say the shooting appears to be an isolated event and is not connected with any prior or recent shooting incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-369-7000. Or, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). You may be eligible for a cash reward.