Ocala man killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year's Eve, FHP says

An Ocala man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Eve in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on State Road 23 near SE 28th Street.

Troopers said the 40-year-old man was standing in a left turn lane on State Road 35 when he was hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver took off after the crash, FHP said.

Troopers are working to learn who the driver was. Authorities do not have a description of the vehicle at this time.