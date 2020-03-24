OneBlood seeking more donors as coronavirus cancels over 2,300 blood drives

article

OneBlood says that they need blood donors now more than ever as coronavirus concerns cancel blood drives.

They said that over 2,300 blood drives through May have been canceled as the virus limits where they can go. That number is reportedly climbing and that said that this will limit their operations for months to come, especially as they claim someone in this nation needs a blood transfusion every two seconds.

"As you know, the need for blood does not stop," OneBlood said. "Donors are responding and coming in to donate, btu we will need this level of response to be sustained for the long haul."

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus cases jump to over 1,400 in Florida, 18th death reported, health officials say

Visit the OneBlood website to find the closest donor center to you.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus updates.

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News live