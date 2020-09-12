'Operation Summer Slam' nets 46 arrests of sexual predator, offender violations

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has arrested 46 sexual predators and offenders for violating registration requirements in a bust called 'Operation Summer Slam.'

The sheriff's office says during the 2-month effort, which began in June, they paid a visit to every registered sexual predator in Volusia County, resulting in several arrests of those who failed to meet registration requirements. There are 118 sexual predators residing in Volusia County.

"They were contacted at their homes, workplaces and campsites. Of those 118 predators, 16 were arrested for failure to properly register as sexual predators," the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said those checks on predators led to checks on an additional 45 sex offenders, with about 30 of them charged with failure to properly register.

"These proactive checks are one more way we can protect our community from those who would prey on the vulnerable,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “Every arrest has the potential to prevent another person from becoming a victim.”

Operation Summer Slam was a joint effort of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.