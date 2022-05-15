California church shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Orange County

One person was killed and at least four others were injured after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to OCSD. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries," according to a tweet from the department. According to deputies, all the victims are adults, and all of them have been transported to the hospital.

Minutes after their initial reports, the department reported that one person had been detained, and that deputies had recovered a gun that may have been involved in the shooting.

Orange County officials say the shooter is believed to be a man in his 60s, and they don't believe he lived nearby. Officials say the shooting occurred at a lunch event at the church after the morning service, and that congregates restrained and hogtied the shooter before first responders could arrive.

According to the Orange County Sheriff, about 40 people were inside the church at the time of the shooting. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted out a statement Sunday, saying that the governor's office is working closely with local law enforcement.

"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship," Newsom's statement said. "Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."

Sunday's shooting comes just one day after a man killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, in what officials are investigating as a hate crime. Back in February, a man shot and killed five people including his daughters at a church in the Sacramento area.

According to the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive, Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian marks the 18th mass shooting in the state of California in 2022.

El Toro Road has been closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren while police continue to investigate.