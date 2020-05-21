Orange County Task Force approves phased reopening of Universal Orlando, public allowed on June 5th

article

The proposed phased reopening plan by Universal Orlando Resort has been approved by the Orange County Reopening Task Force, meaning they could begin reopening on June 1st after months of being shut down because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the Orange County reopening task force meeting on Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort said that they would like to begin reopening in phases starting on June 1st. They said the opening would be gradual and would manage capacity across the entire resort, including within attractions, restaurants, and stores.

They explained that on June 1st and June 2nd, they would like to open the parks to team members to test the new safety protocols. Following that, on June 3rd and 4th, they would like to open the parks to invited guests and some annual passholders. Then on June 5th, they want to be open to the public.

With the reopening, several new safety measures will be in place, including:

Temperature checks at every entrance, as well as for every employee.

Masks will be mandatory for all guests and employees. Those without a mask will be offered one for free. Stores will also sell face coverings.

Audio message and signage reminding guests to follow safety protocols.

Virtual lines implemented at popular attractions.

Menus at restaurants will be single-use only. There will be no buffet or self-serving options and only individually packaged condiments will be offered.

Interactive play areas closed.

Post-show meet-and-greets closed but performers will remain on stage for photos.

Water elements on attractions are reduced or closed entirely.

More of the preventative measures being taken by Universal Orlando Resort are below.

The Orange County Task Force immediately approved of Universal's proposal. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings still needs to give his approval and then the proposed plan will go to Governor DeSantis for the final say.

