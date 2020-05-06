Orlando attorney offers to fix state's broken unemployment system for free

article

Many Floridians trying to get help through the state's unemployment system have voiced anger and frustration over what Governor Ron DeSantis described as a system that "just totally broke."

With that said, Orlando attorney John Morgan has offered to help DeSantis fix the problem.

"Right now our unemployment system in Florida is broken!! Here’s an offer to the state of Florida and@GovRonDeSantis that cannot be refused!" Orlando attorney John Morgan tweeted on Tuesday.

In a video, Morgan says he will recover the $77 million that was spent to build the unemployment system-- for free.

"You know what I'll charge you to do this? Zero. Nothing. Put every single penny back in your pocket and in the pocket of the unemployed."

Morgan went on to say that whoever sold the system to the state "ripped us off" and sold us "a lemon."

DeSantis on Monday ordered an investigation into how the state ended up with a faulty unemployment website that he has previously described as a clunker.

The state signed a $40 million contract in March 2011 with Deloitte to build the system, but ended up spending $77.9 million after 14 contract amendments.

Morgan says he's ready to go to work.

"Let's get this money back. Let's put it back in the people's pockets of Florida. Free legal. For the people."