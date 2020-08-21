Orlando man wins $2 million from $10 scratch-off ticket he bought at gas station

article

An Orlando man stopped by a gas station to pick up a $10 scratch-off ticket -- and ended up winning $2,000,000.

Sertrone Starks, 42, of Orlando, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 MONOPOLY JACKPOT Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,430,000.

Starks purchased his winning ticket from the Chevron gas station at 1200 North State Road 7 in Lauderhill. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

A 66-year-old man recently won $10 million from the FLORIDA LOTTO after buying a Quick Pick ticket from a Publix supermarket in Miami.