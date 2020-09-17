Orlando mom pulled from lake charged in death of 6-year-old son

An Orlando mother has been charged with First Degree Murder after her 6-year-old son was found unresponsive in an apartment and later pronounced dead.

Labreaunne Wilson, 26, has been arrested.

The investigation began at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday along Orange Blossom Trail near Americana Blvd. Investigators say a woman in her 20s, identified as Wilson, was pulled out of Lake Tyler by civilians.

"Those witnesses observed Wilson remove her clothing and enter the lake nude. Witnesses tried to coax Wilson out of Lake Tyler, but she kept saying 'God forgive me' and refused to exit," before being rescued.

While deputies were on scene, they learned about a boy inside the woman’s room at the Key Suites Hotel and Extended Stay. They say Avion Borner was found unresponsive by the child's grandmother and taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE NEWS: Boy dies in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

Advertisement

A woman, who says she’s the woman’s mother, told FOX 35 News exclusively late Wednesday night that she got a knock on her door from apartment management alerting her to her daughter’s strange behavior walking toward the lake.

"As a mother, I jumped in. I ran and yes my daughter was in the lake.”

She tells FOX 35 News that paramedics revived her and took her to the hospital, but in that time, the family says emergency responders were also looking for little Avion.

"I found him in the tub. I’m the one that found him in the tub. I picked him up, brought him to the front yard – young lady called 911 because they had already had my daughter because she was unresponsive. But when I found my grandbaby he was unresponsive.”

According to an arrest report, Wilson had been spotted carrying her child's body.

MORE NEWS: Deltona man accused of duct taping baby; wife also arrested on charges

"Her son was wet and limp and not moving," the report stated.

Wilson will make her first appearance before a judge on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.