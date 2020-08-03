Orlando Police searching for man suspected of hate crime against LGBTQ+ community member

article

The Orlando Police Department says that they are searching for a man who is suspected of a hate crime against a member of the LGBTQ+ community in Thornton Park.

They said that the incident happened on July 22nd.

The man was reportedly driving a red or maroon Chrysler 300.

If you know who this person may be, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

