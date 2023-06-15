Orlando weather: Sweltering heat index soars to triple digits; Showers, storms possible Thursday afternoon

Today's high: 95 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: Heat and humidity continue across Central Florida. Heat Index values soar to the triple digits this afternoon ranging from 100 to 107 degrees. Forecast highs in central Florida are expected to reach the low to mid-90s inland and along our east coast.

Showers and storms will be possible mainly after 2 p.m., but the highest coverage looks to be later in the evening.

Timeline for rain and storms below:

A few storms could be strong in the northern portion of the viewing area. The main weather threats are strong wind gusts, heavy rain and lighting. To stay safe in this heat, drink plenty of fluids, take breaks inside the a/c and check on your pets.

BEACHES: It will be hot on the sand today along our east coast beaches. Forecast highs will reach the low-90s with heat index readings soaring to the triple digits.

We are monitoring the chance for isolated showers and storms after 2 p.m. Stay weather aware as gusty winds are possible. The UV Index is at an extreme value, so don't forget to reapply your sunscreen.

THEME PARKS: Another hot and humid day at the theme parks is expected with highs soaring the mid-90s. The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a 30% chance for an isolated shower and storm this evening. Take plenty of breaks in the a/c today and stay hydrated!



OUTLOOK: Heat and humidity remain in control of our weather scene through the end of the week and into the weekend. Forecast highs will reach the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Rain chances will be on the rise on Friday and Saturday.

Coverage at 50-60% Expect heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to use our interactive radar feature. Tracking the tropics: all is quiet for now. No tropical activity is expected within the next 2 to 7 days. If anything changes, the FOX 35 Storm Team will keep you updated.