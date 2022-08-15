Orlando weather forecast: Expect lots of heat, scattered storms with lightning, gusty winds

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 92 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Afternoon highs will remain near seasonal in the low-90s across the interior and upper-80s along the east coast. A weak front continues to drift over Florida. This will bring slow-moving storms this afternoon over Central Florida. The best chance of seeing storms will be in our southern viewing area.

Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the most likely threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin to dissipate in the late evening hours.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Another muggy day with scattered storms through the afternoon hours. Rain could be very heavy at times so watch that radar! Highs will climb to the low-90s so make sure you stay hydrated. When thunder roars, go indoors.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

There is a moderate risk for rip currents and waves of 2-3 feet. Lightning will be a hazard as storms will have no trouble rushing toward the beaches. Northern beaches are most likely to be dry with better storms chances to the south.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Dry air keeps rain chances at 30%-40% or less across the Orlando metro today and tomorrow. A pattern change will bring an increase in shower and thunderstorms to 70% by the end of the work week. Temperatures will also be on the rise to the mid-90s, so stay hydrated for any outdoor plans that you have.

TROPICS:

Cloudiness and showers associated with a broad trough of low pressure located several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda remain disorganized. Environmental conditions are forecast to remain unfavorable, and significant development of this system is not expected. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly north-northwestward or northward during the next couple of days.

A friendly reminder, the peak of hurricane season is on September 10th, so stay alert and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.



