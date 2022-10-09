Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful sunny skies Sunday in Central Florida

Today's high: 86 degrees | Tonight's low: 70 degrees | Rain: 0%

Main weather concerns: Lots of sunshine again today, especially along and north of Orlando. Tropical moisture continues to creep northward and that could lead to an isolated shower to the south. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Flood issues continue on the middle for the St. Johns River this weekend above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor. Though a few spots should crest soon and begin the slow decline.

BEACHES

The beaches will have beautiful clear skies and light onshore winds. Highs will reach the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Rip current risk remains moderate. Surf is in the 2-3' range in a mix of swell. Surf temps are in the upper 70s. Don't forget your sunscreen. Enjoy!

THEME PARKS

Fantastic weather again today along the coastline. Sunshine and dry skies prevail for most with highs in the mid-80s. A rogue shower could occur over southern Brevard County. Pack your hat, sunglasses and plenty of water.

OUTLOOK

Moisture will continue to rise this week with rain chances slowly returning as well. Showers will return midweek with a few storms ahead of a late week front. More fantastic fall weather returns in time for next weekend.

TROPICS

Hurricane Julia made landfall early Sunday morning over Nicaragua. Flash flooding and mudslides will remain likely hazards as the storm tracks over Central America.

Outside of this system, the tropics remain quite overall.