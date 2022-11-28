Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front leaves Central Florida with slightly cooler temps

Today's high: 78 degrees | Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns: A cold front has pushed off to our south, leaving slightly cooler temperatures and dry skies this afternoon. Central Florida will be in the seasonal upper-70s with partly sunny skies.

BEACHES: It will be a nice day at the beaches with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with 2' surf and a moderate risk of rip current.

THEME PARKS: Great weather is expected at the theme parks today. Highs will be in the upper-70s with a few passing clouds. Skies remain dry.

OUTLOOK: Our latest front has moved south, keeping skies dry to start the work week. Temperatures will rebound to above seasonal highs in the 80s through Wednesday. Our next front arrives by mid week, bringing a low chance for showers, but it will be a shot of cooler air to end the week.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.