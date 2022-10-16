Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front to bring cooler temps to Central Florida this week

Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 70 degrees | Rain: 0%

Main weather concerns: Another amazing day on Sunday with dry, quiet weather expected. Highs will warm well into the 80s for many under abundant sunshine. Our pattern begins to change early this week ahead of a midweek cold front.

Scattered storm chances return Monday and Tuesday with a risk of strong to severe storms. Much cooler and drier air arrives Wednesday.

BEACHES

Fantastic weather today for the beaches. Expect nothing but sunshine and local breezes at 5-10 mph out of the east. Highs are back in the low 80s. Rip current risk is moderate and surf remains near 2 feet.

THEME PARKS

The theme parks will feature dry conditions with a sunny skies. Highs there hit in the mid-upper 80s. Don't forget the sunblock!

OUTLOOK

Strong to severe storms are possible early this week ahead of our first strong front of the season. Storms could bring strong winds and frequent lightning. Cooler air with more punch will come in behind this front sending highs into the 70s and low into the 40s (north) and 50s (closer to Orlando).

TROPICS

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days.

Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more on the tropics!