TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area

Today's high: 55 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees

Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as the chilly weather continues across Central Florida. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 50s depending on location.

Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek.

When will Central Florida see warmer weather?

The cold air will shift out of the area through midweek. Wednesday brings a high around 70 degrees but, wake-up temps then will be in the 40s.

Late week brings a HUGE warm-up as winds align to the South. In fact, we could see highs near 80 by Friday and into the New Year's holiday weekend. Rain chances could come up during that time as well, we'll be tracking!

BEACHES: Beaches look chilly yet again Monday with highs mainly in the 50s under mixed skies. Chilly temps will certainly keep most out of the water. Rip current risk is moderate.

THEME PARKS: Another cool, mixed sky afternoon with highs near 55. Don't forget the jacket! Skies are dry all day.