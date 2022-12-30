Orlando Weather Forecast: Sunny today, but will it rain on New Year's Eve in Central Florida?

Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: 40% p.m. showers

Main weather concerns: The weather looks great locally with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We also continue our warming trend with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at most inland locations, just a touch cooler along the beaches.

Beach Forecast: Beaches are still beautiful today, with highs in the mid-70s. The skies are mostly sunny. Surf holds in the 2-3' range as a fresh southeast swell course into the beachfront. The rip current risk is moderate.

Theme Parks: It is another nice day to head to the theme parks! Highs near 81 for the afternoon with plentiful sunshine and skies remain dry.

Future Outlook: Warming temperatures continue as we head into the holiday weekend. An approaching cool front will bring a rise in rain chances Saturday night into Sunday morning. Central Florida will likely see scattered showers, though widespread thunderstorms are not expected. The highest rain chances will be in the Northern Peninsula and the Southeastern U.S. The afternoon high on New Year's Day will reach 79 and only be a few morning showers. Longer term, the temperature outlook shows warm weather for the first week of the New Year with highs near 80.