Cold front brings cooler temps to Central Florida, morning rain in some counties

Today's high: 68 degrees

Tonight's low: 48 degrees

Main weather concerns: Waking up to showers in Osceola and Brevard Counties as our latest cold front sweeps across the Florida peninsula. The rain clears by mid-morning with mixed skies through the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are on the way today with highs in the widespread upper-60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s and 50s. It is a great night to sit by the fire pit!

BEACHES: As a cold front moves across the region, we will see some breezes out of the NW at 15 mph along the coast with highs near 66 degrees. There is a moderate risk for rip currents with surf height near 2 feet.

THEME PARKS: You might need a jacket to start your day at the theme parks. Afternoon highs reaching the below seasonal upper-60s with mixed skies.

OUTLOOK: We have another roller coaster of temperatures this week thanks to an active weather pattern and a number of fronts.

Highs this week will warm to the seasonal low-70s on Tuesday and then reach the 80s on Wednesday ahead of our next front.

That could bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday along with more windy weather. We end the work week with much cooler temperatures, lows plummet into the 30s and 40s by Friday.