Orlando Weather Forecast: Rainy Sunday in Central Florida with more showers expected Thanksgiving week

Today's high: 63 degrees | Tonight's low: 60 degrees | Rain: 80% with light showers all afternoon

Main weather concerns: Gloomy weather takes over Sunday with a north wind keeping it cool. Showers will increase this afternoon and spread from north to south. Highs will be trapped in the upper 50s to mid 60s for most.

BEACHES: Rough conditions at the beaches today with gusty north winds. Waves will be choppy and large with surf up to 4-5 feet. Rip current risk is moderate.

THEME PARKS: Damp and cool conditions at the parks today so don't forget a rain jacket! Best chances of rain will be after lunch time. Highs only warm to near 65.

OUTLOOK: An active weather pattern will continue to begin Thanksgiving week. A break from rain is possible Monday, but will quickly return overnight into Tuesday and extend through early Wednesday.

Some areas could see enough rain to cause flooding issues locally, especially south of the Cape. Thankfully, drier weather looks more likely to end the week just in time for the holiday.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s this week.

TROPICS: The tropics are calm with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.